Extension granted in Delray Beach's fight to save its Pride intersection

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach city leaders met with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) in Orlando on Tuesday during an informal administrative hearing regarding the city's next step in its fight to keep an intersection pride mural.

WPTV's Joel Lopez was at this morning's administrative hearing, where Delray Beach city leaders were able to make the case for why they don't want to comply with the state directive. The city also asked for a more formal hearing, where they can present additional evidence, however, FDOT denied the request.

Originally, the city had until tomorrow to remove the markings or FDOT said it would "remove them by any appropriate method necessary without further notice."

However, the state and the city have until Friday to submit more materials to support their arguments.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also mentioned the directive that cities must remove road murals from roads and crosswalks across Florida during a press conference at the FDLE Orlando Regional Operations Center Tuesday morning.

"Now there's Delray Beach, there's Key West, they have basically taken the position, even though the law is what it is and even though FDOT has issued guidance, that they should just be able to do whatever they want," he said. "That's not the way this system of government operates."

No timeline was given for when the street art must be removed.

Read more for WPTV's coverage below:

