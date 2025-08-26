MURALS vs. SAFETY: Crash data uncovers impact on Delray Beach intersection

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — In a move that is stirring debate across the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis is reaffirming the enforcement of a new Florida law that mandates the removal of roadway murals.

WATCH BELOW: 'It increases awareness,' Giovanna Mier Yteran tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Crash data uncovers impact on this intersection

The governor has made his stance clear:

“We're not doing the commandeering of the roads to put up messaging. This is all very clear in law. We've made the policy decision in Florida we are not going to use the roads for that purpose; the roads are there for either pedestrians to cross or cars to go and that's what it’s going to be.”

He held a press conference in Tampa Tuesday afternoon with Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Jared Perdue.

“Pavement art is not allowed, and we're removing everything that's not compliant with state, federal standards,” said Perdue, noting that some murals contain political messages, which and could create dangerous distractions on roadways.

This directive from FDOT aims to regulate road markings to enhance safety and eliminate any ideological imagery from roadways. As cities across Florida are grappling with compliance, Delray Beach stands out with its defiance, particularly concerning its beloved Pride mural.

The push to save the Delray Beach Pride mural is not just a local issue.

It’s at the center of a statewide initiative to eliminate over 400 murals. The state argues that murals are not appropriate for roadways and pose safety risks by potentially distracting drivers. But as the discussions unfold, contrasting viewpoints reveal a complex situation.

The data

WPTV's Joel Lopez has been investigating the impact of murals, specifically focusing on the Delray Beach's Pride mural.

His findings shed new light on the debate on if murals like the one in Delray Beach make roads more dangerous or if they make roads safer by making drivers more alert.

He dug into the data and uncovered there were nearly 8 times more accidents at the intersection before it was painted.

As opinions vary and local residents are weighing in. Randi Brunbaugh, a vocal critic of the mural, shared her feelings.

“I don't like it at all. The reason they put this here is to celebrate gay. I don't have a problem with gay, I have family members that are gay, I don't care about that. I don't want to know your preference, I don't care about your sexual preference" said Brunbaugh. "You don't need to display it on the streets, you don't need to have separate celebrations for a month or a day, do you celebrate me?"

On the other hand, local resident Giovanna Mier Yteran offers a contrasting view.

"Do you think a painting like this makes it too distracting or do you think it increases awareness when you get to an intersection?" asked Lopez.

"I think so, it increases awareness. I like it" said Mier Yteran.

She walks through the area daily and feels the mural keeps pedestrians safer.

"The cars it could be more aware to stop with the color," Yteran said.

Examining the statistics

Lopez dug deeper into the data regarding accidents at the intersection featuring the mural.

Public records from the Delray Beach Police Department indicate that in the four years since the mural's creation in June 2021, there have only been two accidents, both of which were car-on-car crashes.

In contrast, the four years prior saw 15 incidents, including car crashes involving bicycles and a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Despite the facts, Brunbaugh remains skeptical: “I don't believe their statistics; there's so much misinformation, miscalculated things.” Challenging the legitimacy of the data from the Delray Beach Police Department, she expressed her intent to research further.

The future of the Delray Beach Pride Mural

As this dynamic conversation continues, the fate of the Pride mural remains uncertain.

A pivotal hearing is set to occur next week, where Delray Beach officials will determine if the state has any legal grounds to enforce the mural's removal from this city-owned intersection.

