FDOT warns city of Delray Beach to remove Pride mural citing it violates Florida law

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning the city of Delray Beach to remove its Pride mural from a crosswalk by next month.

"As required by state law, if the pavement markings are not removed by September 3, 2025, the Florida Department of Transportation will remove them by any appropriate method necessary without further notice,” FDOT said in a letter sent to the city of Delray Beach. “You are further notified that if the markings are removed by the Department, all costs associated with the removal will be assessed against City of Delray Beach.”

The letter comes days after city of Delray Beach elected officials told WPTV's Joel Lopez the city has no plans to remove the Pride mural from a crosswalk, located at NE 1st Street and NE 2nd Avenue, in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Arts District.

Earlier this year, the Florida Department of Transportation warned that cities that refuse to comply could face the loss of state funding.

However, Vice Mayor Rob Long and other city leaders argue that Delray Beach's Pride mural embellishes a city-owned street not under the jurisdiction of FDOT.

“Delray Beach has always prided itself on standing up for the LGBTQ+ community. This is a symbol of acceptance and unity and it means something to us,” Long said. “We’re not going to be told what to do with city roads by the state.”

Delray Beach remains resilient in facing these pressures, with Long noting that if they are forced to remove the mural, the city would pursue alternative means, advocate for the LGBTQ+ community through a symbol of support in a local park or a new mural.

