'It means something to us': Delray Beach Pride mural to remain despite state pressure

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — In a bold move, the city of Delray Beach has decided to keep its LGBTQ+ Pride mural, defying a statewide directive from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) urging cities to remove such artwork from roads.

WATCH BELOW: 'We all know this is not about traffic safety,' Vice Mayor Rob Long tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Delray Beach Pride mural to remain despite state pressure

Amid a climate of political tension surrounding symbols of inclusivity, Delray Beach's leadership is standing their ground against what city leaders like Vice Mayor Rob Long perceives as an attack on community representation.

During a recent city commission meeting, Vice Mayor Rob Long made his position clear.

"Let's be honest, we all know this is not about traffic safety," he said. "This is political, this is part of the same culture war climate, where symbols of inclusion are targeted precisely, because they represent acceptance."

This decision to keep the mural has not come without controversy.

Earlier this year, the Florida Department of Transportation warned that cities that refuse to comply could face the loss of state funding.

WATCH BELOW: 'Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork,' U.S. Department of Transportation says

FDOT orders cities to remove 'asphalt art' or risk losing funding

However, Long and other city leaders argue that Delray Beach's Pride mural embellishes a city-owned street not under the jurisdiction of FDOT.

“This is our street, it's part of our community, and it's a representation of how we feel and welcome our community here,” he asserted.

The move has unfolded following a memo from the FDOT, which led to a previous administrative decision on July 23 to comply and remove the mural.

However, Long prompted a re-evaluation, seeking a collective stance from city commissioners.

This call to arms was met with support from Deputy Vice Mayor Angela Burns.

“I agree with you, that we should not make any moves before we have something official," she said. "If they have not given their official statement and directive, I would say that we're jumping the gun."

WPTV has been following the FDOT directive as other cities have taken different routes.

Boynton Beach, for example, removed their mural last month, while West Palm Beach has opted to relocate historic LGBTQ+ flag bricks from a crosswalk in Northwood, to a dedicated tribute in Serenity Park.

WATCH BELOW: City paints over Pride mural intersection

Boynton Beach removes Pride intersection

WPTV's Joel Lopez pressed Long about the city's path forward concerning potential loss of funding.

"FDOT, it did threaten funding from some cities that don't comply, are we worried about that at all?" asked Lopez.

“Certainly, if they send us a formal enforcement notice I think we have no choice but to comply, but as it stands now this was just a memo and frankly this was open to interpretation,” Long responded.

The vice mayor added that the state’s stance appears more punitive than protective, arguing the initiative from FDOT is inherently political.

The state claims that murals pose distractions to drivers, affecting safety on the roads.

However, a 2022 study from Bloomberg Philanthropy found a decrease in the rate of crashes, fewer people crossing the intersection against the walk signal and an increase in drivers yielding to pedestrians.

Local reactions reveal a divided opinion.

“I drive through here constantly and this is not distracting to me," Delray Beach resident Lourdes Alfonso stated. "I think there's more than what they're saying. I think it's the underlying cause of why they're trying to do it. If you approve this, you don't know what the next thing will be."

In contrast, Florida Atlantic University student Travis Thomas chimed in on the Pride mural stating he believes the mural would more visible surface like a wall or structure.

WATCH BELOW: Residents react to Pride mural being removed

Will Pride mural at Delray Beach intersection be removed?

"No disrespect to the LGBTQ+ community but it is very distracting and it kind of takes away the lines of where the crosswalk should be." said Thomas.

The mural is located on NE 1st street and NE 2nd Ave, in Delray Beach's Arts District.

Supporting the mural is essential to many community members, who argue it enhances the city’s artistic character and symbolizes inclusion.

“If they comply, I think it will diminish the arts character of the city," said Rosa Torres-Tumazos. "This is art, and it makes people happy. It's part of Delray and it's inclusive of everything and everyone.”

Delray Beach remains resilient in facing these pressures, with Long noting that if they are forced to remove the mural, the city would pursue alternative means, advocate for the LGBTQ+ community through a symbol of support in a local park or a new mural.

“Delray Beach has always prided itself on standing up for the LGBTQ+ community. This is a symbol of acceptance and unity and it means something to us,” Long said. “We’re not going to be told what to do with city roads by the state.”

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

LGBTQ+ Will this city's Pride mural be removed? Joel Lopez

Boynton Beach City removes Pride intersection to comply with 'transportation mandates' Audra Schroeder