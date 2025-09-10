Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Delray Beach Pride mural clash deepens as FDOT returns to repaint intersection

Mural painted over
WPTV
FDOT paints over Delray Beach Pride mural again Sept. 10, 2025
Mural painted over
Posted
and last updated

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) was back in Delray Beach on Wednesday morning to paint over the city's Pride mural in the downtown part of the city for the second time.

Delray Beach Pride mural clash deepens as FDOT returns to repaint intersection

FDOT was at the intersection of Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue already on Tuesday morning to paint over the mural, but the fresh paint was washed away by rain.

Removal of the mural on Tuesday sparked rage within the city, with dozens of residents filling City Hall in the evening to voice support for the mural and condemn the state's actions.

WATCH: WPTV looks into the legal ramifications of FDOT’s decision

Can they do that? We looked into the legal ramifications of FDOT’s decision to cover rainbow intersection

Last night, the city commission voted 3-1 to join other South Florida cities in petitioning for relief from the Division of Administration Hearings and restore the intersection.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Delray Beach pride mural painted over

LGBTQ+

Delray Beach fights back against state's Pride crosswalk removal

Emma Romano
Delray Beach Pride Mural

LGBTQ+

Legal ramifications of FDOT’s decision to cover rainbow intersection 

Jamie Ostroff
Pride mural painted over

LGBTQ+

Delray Beach Pride mural covered overnight by FDOT

Samantha Roesler
delray beach fdot.png

LGBTQ+

Extension granted in Delray Beach's fight to save its Pride intersection

Aja Dorsainvil
Delray Beach Pride intersection

LGBTQ+

Delray Beach vs FDOT: The future of city's Pride mural uncertain

Joel Lopez
mural crash data thumbnail_image.png

Delray Beach

MURALS vs. SAFETY: Crash data uncovers impact on this intersection

Joel Lopez
funding threat thumbnail FDOT.png

LGBTQ+

FDOT orders cities to remove 'asphalt art' or risk losing funding

Ethan Stein
this is our street thumbnail graphic Vice Mayor Rob Long.png

LGBTQ+

'This is our street': Delray Beach Pride mural to remain despite state pressure

Joel Lopez
crosswalk.jpg

LGBTQ+

Rainbow crosswalk removed outside Pulse nightclub

Scott Sutton
Delray Beach Pride intersection

Delray Beach

FDOT orders city to remove Pride mural, citing it violates Florida law

Aja Dorsainvil

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening