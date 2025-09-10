DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) was back in Delray Beach on Wednesday morning to paint over the city's Pride mural in the downtown part of the city for the second time.

Delray Beach Pride mural clash deepens as FDOT returns to repaint intersection

FDOT was at the intersection of Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue already on Tuesday morning to paint over the mural, but the fresh paint was washed away by rain.

Removal of the mural on Tuesday sparked rage within the city, with dozens of residents filling City Hall in the evening to voice support for the mural and condemn the state's actions.

WATCH: WPTV looks into the legal ramifications of FDOT’s decision

Can they do that? We looked into the legal ramifications of FDOT’s decision to cover rainbow intersection

Last night, the city commission voted 3-1 to join other South Florida cities in petitioning for relief from the Division of Administration Hearings and restore the intersection.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

LGBTQ+ Delray Beach fights back against state's Pride crosswalk removal Emma Romano

LGBTQ+ Legal ramifications of FDOT’s decision to cover rainbow intersection Jamie Ostroff

LGBTQ+ Delray Beach Pride mural covered overnight by FDOT Samantha Roesler

LGBTQ+ Extension granted in Delray Beach's fight to save its Pride intersection Aja Dorsainvil

LGBTQ+ Delray Beach vs FDOT: The future of city's Pride mural uncertain Joel Lopez

Delray Beach MURALS vs. SAFETY: Crash data uncovers impact on this intersection Joel Lopez

LGBTQ+ FDOT orders cities to remove 'asphalt art' or risk losing funding Ethan Stein

LGBTQ+ 'This is our street': Delray Beach Pride mural to remain despite state pressure Joel Lopez

LGBTQ+ Rainbow crosswalk removed outside Pulse nightclub Scott Sutton