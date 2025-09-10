Delray Beach Pride mural clash deepens as FDOT returns to repaint intersection

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) was back in Delray Beach on Wednesday morning to paint over the city's Pride mural in the downtown part of the city for the second time.
FDOT was at the intersection of Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue already on Tuesday morning to paint over the mural, but the fresh paint was washed away by rain.
Removal of the mural on Tuesday sparked rage within the city, with dozens of residents filling City Hall in the evening to voice support for the mural and condemn the state's actions.
WATCH: WPTV looks into the legal ramifications of FDOT’s decision
Last night, the city commission voted 3-1 to join other South Florida cities in petitioning for relief from the Division of Administration Hearings and restore the intersection.
