Florida Department of Transportation removes Delray Beach Pride mural leaving city blindsided

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation conducted an overnight operation to remove Pride murals from public intersections in Delray Beach and Key West, covering the artwork with black paint as part of the state's enforcement of regulations prohibiting road murals and street art.

WATCH BELOW: 'I can't trust my state government at this point,' Nicholas Coppola tells WPTV

FDOT removes Pride mural leaving city blindsided

FDOT crews, accompanied by Florida Highway Patrol officers, painted over the Pride mural at the intersection of Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue in Delray Beach early Tuesday morning, according to Vice Mayor Rob Long. The enforcement action occurred despite the city recently receiving an extension from the state to present additional evidence supporting the mural's retention. City officials had argued their case at a meeting in Orlando last week and were awaiting the state's response.

"We were still in the process. This wasn't over," Long said. "That whole thing was performative. We never got due process. And that's all we wanted."

Emergency city response

Delray Beach officials convened for an emergency meeting Tuesday to address the state's enforcement action and determine the city's response. The removal has prompted discussions about potential legal challenges to the state's authority.

Long indicated the city is considering federal court action against the state.

"That's the direction I think we should be headed, I think we should take this to federal court," Long said.

The vice mayor also stated the city would not reimburse FDOT for the removal costs.

"The city's crazy if we pay for this," Long said.

WATCH BELOW: Extension granted in Delray Beach's fight to save its Pride intersection

Extension granted in Delray Beach's fight to save its Pride intersection

Community reaction

The overnight removal generated mixed reactions from Delray Beach residents. With some like Elliott Storey saying he is “thrilled,” to see the mural go.

“It's an absurd waste of tax dollars," Storey said. "The symbol that they painted there stands for hate, and the only inclusive flag is the Stars and Stripes the United States flag.”

Although many others are outraged.

“It's horrible. I'm embarrassed that they did this, that's not right. Everybody be who they want to be,” said Robin Crossam.

Weather conditions caused the black paint to streak and bleed across the intersection, creating what all residents described as an unsightly appearance.

LGBTQ+ LIVE: Delray Beach holds special meeting to discuss removal of Pride mural Samantha Roesler

"The intersection looks far worse today than it did yesterday," said resident Adam Starr.

Nicholas Coppola, who serves on Palm Beach County's Human Rights Council, characterized the state's actions as a breach of trust.

"I can't trust my state government at this point," Coppola said.

Despite the paint application, portions of the original rainbow design remain visible beneath the black coating. Some community members view this as symbolic of resilience.

“We can't be erased. We are here. We're not going anywhere," Coppola said.

Statewide enforcement

The Delray Beach and Key West removals are part of Florida's broader enforcement of regulations governing road murals and street art on public thoroughfares. The state has been systematically addressing similar installations across Florida.

FDOT has not responded to requests for comment regarding the timing and methodology of the enforcement operation. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between municipal governments and state authorities over local control of public spaces and artistic expression in public rights-of-way.

Larry Blackburn Photo of Key West mural painted over with black paint by the Florida Department of Transportation on Sept. 9, 2025.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

LGBTQ+ Extension granted in Delray Beach's fight to save its Pride intersection Aja Dorsainvil

LGBTQ+ Delray Beach vs FDOT: The future of city's Pride mural uncertain Joel Lopez

Delray Beach MURALS vs. SAFETY: Crash data uncovers impact on this intersection Joel Lopez

Delray Beach FDOT orders city to remove Pride mural, citing it violates Florida law Aja Dorsainvil

LGBTQ+ FDOT orders cities to remove 'asphalt art' or risk losing funding Ethan Stein

LGBTQ+ 'This is our street': Delray Beach Pride mural to remain despite state pressure Joel Lopez