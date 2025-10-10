Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MoneyReal Estate News

Actions

Property tax relief: Lawmaker wants $1,000 checks for homeowners over next 5 years

Bill would offer money to homeowners with a current taxable value of at least $100,000 but no more than $450,000
Aerial view of homes
WFTS
Aerial view of homes
Posted

A Florida state lawmaker says he has an idea to help homeowners stressed over high property taxes; $1,000 checks for the next 5 years.

"It would start in 2026 and the goal is to have this hit the mailboxes of the homesteaded homeowners who qualify," says State Rep. Jeff Holcomb (R-Spring Hill).

Lawmaker wants $1,000 checks for homeowners over next 5 years

He's filed House Bill 71. The bill would offer the money to homeowners with a current taxable value of at least $100,000 but no more than $450,000.

"I hear it all the time, you don't want people pushed out of their homes for property insurance, property taxes," he said.

The bill is just one of several expected in the next session in January to target property taxes, a priority for the governor and House Republicans.

Democrats are also focused on affordability issues, announcing several bills on homeowners insurance.

"All we've been told is things will get better, things will get better. Well, we're here to tell you things aren't better," says Sen. Lori Berman (D-Boynton Beach).

MORE COVERAGE:

Business man hands holding money

Real Estate News

This plan could 'wipe out' property taxes, state rep says

Matt Sczesny
WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny speaks to state Rep. Toby Overdorf on Sept. 10, 2025, regarding property taxes.

Real Estate News

Ending property taxes? State lawmaker tells WPTV it's not 'fiscally responsible'

Matt Sczesny
State Rep. Toby Overdorf speaks about property taxes with WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny.

Real Estate News

Eliminating property taxes? What this lawmaker told WPTV

Matt Sczesny
Florida homes, aerial view

Real Estate News

Property taxes: Unfair burden or 'half-baked' plan to end them?

Matt Sczesny

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.
Contact Matt Sczesny

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOUSING RESOURCES

SEEKING SOLUTIONS