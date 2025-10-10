Property tax relief: Lawmaker wants $1,000 checks for homeowners over next 5 years

A Florida state lawmaker says he has an idea to help homeowners stressed over high property taxes; $1,000 checks for the next 5 years.

"It would start in 2026 and the goal is to have this hit the mailboxes of the homesteaded homeowners who qualify," says State Rep. Jeff Holcomb (R-Spring Hill).

Lawmaker wants $1,000 checks for homeowners over next 5 years

He's filed House Bill 71. The bill would offer the money to homeowners with a current taxable value of at least $100,000 but no more than $450,000.

"I hear it all the time, you don't want people pushed out of their homes for property insurance, property taxes," he said.

The bill is just one of several expected in the next session in January to target property taxes, a priority for the governor and House Republicans.

Democrats are also focused on affordability issues, announcing several bills on homeowners insurance.

"All we've been told is things will get better, things will get better. Well, we're here to tell you things aren't better," says Sen. Lori Berman (D-Boynton Beach).

MORE COVERAGE:

Real Estate News This plan could 'wipe out' property taxes, state rep says Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News Ending property taxes? State lawmaker tells WPTV it's not 'fiscally responsible' Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News Eliminating property taxes? What this lawmaker told WPTV Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News Property taxes: Unfair burden or 'half-baked' plan to end them? Matt Sczesny