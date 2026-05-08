My Safe Florida Home program has money left from last year to keep grants flowing in 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Anne Bendel did everything she was supposed to do to get a grant through the My Safe Florida Home program. We reported her story on Thursday, outlining the difficulties she faced.

"I contacted the My Safe Florida Home program, and I registered and took all the steps. I did the whole program that they told me what to do," Bendel said.

She still ran into trouble and turned to WPTV for help. She is now close to receiving a grant for a new window.

Grants that top out at $10,000 are the centerpiece of the My Safe Florida Home program. As of last fall, more than 40,000 homeowners had collected $380 million in a three-year period.

Florida lawmakers are not proposing any new money for the program this year. Apparently, not all of the $280 million from last year has been distributed.

Some critics remain skeptical of the program's effectiveness. Former state Sen. Jeff Brandes has suggested an alternative approach.

"I think it would be simpler and straightforward to eliminate the sales tax on roofs being replaced, on windows being replaced and on exterior doors being replaced that meet the minimum standards," Brandes said in August 2025.

The program remains popular with homeowners who receive grants and home improvements that can also carry insurance discounts, even if navigating the process can be difficult at times.

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Bendel described the frustration of waiting for updates.

"It seems like not just easy, it seems like what I was doing was right, what they were doing was right, helping people if they were following what they were asking, and then it gets to the stage where they make you feel like you're nervous when you get a text from them because what's it going to be," Bendel said.

While Florida lawmakers do not appear willing to add more money to the program, there is apparently enough funding remaining from last year to keep it going in 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.