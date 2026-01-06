My Safe Florida Home application problems: Wellington homeowner struggles to 'get through to anyone'

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington homeowner is stuck in limbo with Florida's My Safe Florida Home program after what appears to be a technical glitch prevented her from completing her grant application for a new roof.

Selena Burnett contacted me because she wasn't having much luck getting through to anyone in Tallahassee who would listen to her problem. She applied for the program a couple of months ago, hoping to get a grant to help replace her 23-year-old roof on her home.

"What I can't do is get through to anyone to listen to me," Burnett said.

The issue started when Burnett said she believes she made a mistake on her application. When trying to add her husband as an additional household member, the system wouldn't accept his information.

"There had to be (a glitch) because they're asking me for additional household members. I'm entering my husband's name, and it won't take it," Burnett said.

This technical problem has left Burnett watching as her neighbors receive their grants and have their work completed while she remains stuck in the system.

"I'm stuck, and they're telling me that there's nothing they can do, no changes, no omissions. It's just sorry, and (my) application can't move forward," Burnett said.

Burnett's situation reflects the difficulties many homeowners have experienced with the My Safe Florida Home program. However, there may be hope on the horizon.

On Monday, lawmakers filed Senate Bill 1148, which aims to allow homeowners in certain situations to reapply for grants where current rules prevent them. The bill could provide relief for people like Burnett who have been caught in administrative complications.

Florida lawmakers return to Tallahassee next week, and the My Safe Florida Home program is expected to return later this year, potentially with new rules that could address some of these ongoing issues.

