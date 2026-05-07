West Boca Raton homeowner gets help from WPTV cutting through My Safe Florida Home grant red tape

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A homeowner in southern Palm Beach County is one step closer to receiving a My Safe Florida Home grant after hitting a bureaucratic roadblock that left her frustrated and confused.

Anne Bendel installed a large impact window at her West Boca Raton home at a cost of nearly $8,000. She then applied for a My Safe Florida Home grant — the state program that offers up to $10,000 to help homeowners make storm-related repairs and improvements.

WATCH BELOW: West Boca Raton woman gets help with My Safe Florida Home grant

West Boca Raton woman gets help with My Safe Florida Home grant

Bendel said the process was going smoothly at first.

"I contacted the My Safe Florida Home program, and I registered and took all the steps," Bendel said.

But the state made one final request that stopped her in her tracks.

"They needed a letter saying whether I got a discount or no discount, but yet when I called My Safe Florida Home, they said they don't care whether I get a discount or not, so I didn't know why they wanted the letter," Bendel said.

Adding to the confusion, her insurance company, USAA, does not furnish those types of letters.

Bendel said she turned to WPTV for help after feeling overwhelmed by the process.

"That is exactly why I called you, because I thought I can't finish this by myself, I don't know anybody else, and I'd seen you on TV dealing with this, and I thought I'd reach out to him," Bendel said.

WPTV reached out to the office of Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia regarding her application and also contacted USAA about the letter.

"It would give anybody an ulcer. I'm by myself. I'm an elderly lady. It's intimidating," Bendel said.

Within hours, USAA responded.

Bendel will receive an amended renewal declaration page in time to file with the state and complete her My Safe Florida Home grant application.

WPTV will continue following this story until she receives the grant money.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of the My Safe Florida Home program:

Real Estate News My Safe Florida Home problems: Resident struggles to 'get through to anyone' Matt Sczesny

WPTV Investigates Disabled resident gets grant approved after WPTV brings case to state officials Kate Hussey

Real Estate News 'That's not fair': Homeowner fights My Safe Florida Home denial Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News My Safe Florida Home: Rejected applicants left without 2nd chance Matt Sczesny