Boynton Beach homeowner denied grant by My Safe Florida Home program

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — At our Let’s Hear It event this week, we listened to one Boynton Beach homeowner who said she is frustrated with the My Safe Florida Home program and I’m getting answers to her problem.

Sandy Goepfert spoke with us, because she cannot get a $10,000 grant to help get a new roof.

Goepfert said she was told she no longer qualifies even though her neighbors do, because of the household income requirements, which now prioritize low and moderate income homeowners.

“I don’t have a leaking roof, but I have a roof. My house was built in ‘03. The potential is, I have an old roof and if at anytime I get a leak, I’d have to pay all of it, instead of the grant of $10,000.”

Goepfert is part of the now familiar Group 5, which was eliminated this year by the Florida legislature, and I’ve heard of many of you.

The rules for My Safe Florida Home are looked at every year by lawmakers and could change next year.

