My Safe Florida Condo gets mixed reactions as pilot program rolls out

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The condo version of the My Safe Florida Home program is now officially up and running, open to condo associations for grants to make storm-related improvements.

"There's a very overwhelming concern and understanding that we need to make people be safe and feel safe," state Rep. Peggy Gossett Seidman, R-Highland Beach, said.

The pilot program is launching with $30 million for grants of up to $175,000 for associations with every $2 from the program matched by a $1 from the association.

Real Estate News Florida just launched this program to help condo costs Scott Sutton

There are also other rules that have some property managers wondering if the program is worth the effort.

"It limits you to $1,500 per unit, which is probably one window in reality," Steve Retzer of La Mirada condos in West Boca Raton said.

Still, the program is seen by supporters as a way to try and shore up condos after the popularity of the home program, which ran out of inspection funding in July shortly after restarting.

WPTV Steve Retzer of La Mirada condos in West Boca Raton speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny about the My Safe Florida Condo program.

Click here to learn more about the My Safe Florida condo program.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

Read WPTV's latest "Coverage Collapse" stories below: