Florida launches 'My Safe Florida Condo' pilot program to potentially lower wind insurance costs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state of Florida announced a new program Thursday that they hope will curb the surging costs of living in a condo.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and the Florida Department of Financial Services just launched what they're calling the "My Safe Florida Condo" pilot program.

Officials said the new initiative supports eligible condominium associations by providing free inspections and grant funding for wind mitigation improvements, which the state said has the added benefit of potentially lowering wind insurance premiums.

Patronis said the "My Safe Florida Condo" is similar to the "My Safe Florida Home" program but currently limited in scope due to its initial pilot phase.

"The My Safe Florida Condo pilot program is a first step to helping Florida's condo community in the same ways that we have been able to help tens of thousands of homeowners through the My Safe Florida Home program," Patronis said in a statement. "Ultimately, what we learn from My Safe Florida Condo will help determine the future of the pilot program going forward."

Officials said the new pilot program was created by the Florida Legislature during the 2024 legislative session, providing $30 million in funding statewide.

Condominium associations must be within 15 miles of the coastline to be eligible, and the maximum grant contribution per association is limited to $175,000. The grants are matched on the basis of $1 provided by the association for every $2 provided by the program.

In addition, the state said the following mitigation projects are authorized by the program:



Opening protection, including exterior doors, garage doors, windows and skylights

Reinforcing roof-to-wall connections

Improving the strength of roof-deck attachments

Secondary water resistance for roof

Florida's CFO said that under the pilot program, eligible condominium associations will receive a free initial inspection to identify existing hurricane-resistant features of their properties and potential recommendations for approved improvements.

Eligible condominium associations can then apply for a mitigation grant to implement the improvements recommended in their initial inspection report, state officials said.

"Nothing is more important than investing in the safety and security of Floridians, especially when it comes to hurricanes," Patronis said in a statement.

Click here to learn more and how to apply.

