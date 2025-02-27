Legislation to create 'My Safe Florida Home Trust Fund' aims to help residents prepare for severe weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — New legislation filed this week in Tallahassee seeks to enhance the "My Safe Florida Home" grant program, which helps residents pay for storm-related improvements to their homes.

It's a program that WPTV has covered extensively over the last few years as resident seek to reduce their ever-growing insurance bills.

Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to jumpstart My Safe Florida Home program

Jimmy Patronis, the state's chief financial officer, said the legislation — Senate Bill 1466 and House Bill 851 — would create a "My Safe Florida Home Trust Fund."

The trust fund would receive money "by allocating 5% of sales tax dollars generated from hurricane-impacted counties," according to Patronis.

The CFO said this would direct post-storm revenue back into the communities affected.

Additional legislation, Senate Bill 1468 and House Bill 853 would also establish a sales tax exemption for impact-resistant doors and windows throughout the month of February.

"This legislation is a proactive step towards safeguarding our communities from hurricanes and keeping insurance costs in check," Patronis said in a statement. "By creating the My Safe Florida Home Trust Fund, we not only funnel necessary funds into our local economies but also incentivize homeowners to fortify their residences, all while using unexpected revenue streams from the sales tax boosts we see following storms. This is pain and suffering money and should be given back to Floridians to help in protecting their homes from future hurricanes."

The My Safe Florida Home program has allocated more than $576 million in home-hardening grants to more than 58,000 homeowners statewide, according to Patronis.

However, funding for the program has quickly dried up shortly after the application process opens up, leaving many residents either unable to apply or waiting months to receive the grant.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said this month he is looking to "clear the waitlist" and jumpstart the program.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

Read WPTV's latest "Coverage Collapse" stories below: