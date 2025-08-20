WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Fifteen hundred dollars a month for rent will get you quite a bit of apartment space in our area, but it depends on where you're looking to settle.

RentCafe recently put together a "What You Get For the Money" study. Locally, renters can score the most bang for their buck in the Treasure Coast.

WATCH: Where do renters get the most space?

How much apartment can you get for $1,500 in our area?

Renters in Vero Beach, Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie can find a 750-square-foot apartment or more in the $1,500 price range.

Renters in areas like Delray Beach and West Palm Beach will find apartment sizes closer to the 600-square-foot range for the same amount.

WPTV

If you are looking to move to a different part of the state, $1,500 will stretch the farthest in Jacksonville, Gainesville and Tallahassee.

To see how much space you can acquire, read the full analysis here.

