How much apartment can you get for $1,500 in our area?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Fifteen hundred dollars a month for rent will get you quite a bit of apartment space in our area, but it depends on where you're looking to settle.
RentCafe recently put together a "What You Get For the Money" study. Locally, renters can score the most bang for their buck in the Treasure Coast.
Renters in Vero Beach, Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie can find a 750-square-foot apartment or more in the $1,500 price range.
Renters in areas like Delray Beach and West Palm Beach will find apartment sizes closer to the 600-square-foot range for the same amount.
If you are looking to move to a different part of the state, $1,500 will stretch the farthest in Jacksonville, Gainesville and Tallahassee.
To see how much space you can acquire, read the full analysis here.