Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to 'clear the waitlist' and jumpstart My Safe Florida Home program

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — During a Wednesday news conference about insurance in Miami-Dade County, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wants to jump-start the My Safe Florida Home program.

"Before next hurricane season, I'd love to get everybody off the waitlist who is now on the waitlist and approved," DeSantis said at the briefing held at Florida International University's Wall of Wind research lab.

WATCH BELOW: Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to jumpstart My Safe Florida Home program

He said he had hoped to put more money into the program during the recent special session, but lawmakers showed a preference for waiting until the regular session in March.

"I wanted to do the hurricane, My Safe Florida relief and anybody on the waiting list," DeSantis said. "We wanted to get that funded so they could make improvements to their home in time for hurricane season."

DeSantis is proposing in his new budget to add about $600 million to the program, which includes a smaller My Safe Florida Condo pilot program.

Many homeowners right now are waiting on final approvals to get the grant money for storm-related improvements. The grants top out at $10,000.

Other homeowners, about 50,000, have completed their initial inspection, and are now waiting on new funding to start their grant applications.

If lawmakers put more money into the program this spring, those funds will not likely be available until the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

