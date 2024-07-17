WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It took only two weeks for part of the funding for the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program to run out.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny has been covering the program for more than a year and how it could help reduce insurance costs for residents.

"It speaks to how high the demand is," state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said. "It definitely speaks to the need to do more as a Legislature."

The MSFH program ran through over $500,000 allocated for 3,442 initial home inspections and has now put a pause on any new applications.

The inspections are the first part of applying for $10,000 grants for home hardening improvements like impact windows.

The improvements through the program are touted by state officials as a way to reduce claims from storms and lower insurance premiums.

Now, thousands who were waiting for the next three of four application levels based on age and income are left waiting.

Eskamani said she has asked the Department of Financial Services to create a waiting list for those still wanting to apply.

"Maybe at least we can create the wait list so that when funding is allocated, those who applied first or waiting in line get the first opportunity to get the inspections done," she said.

Eskamani said it will also give state leaders an idea of how much more money will be needed for the program.

"I think we have to look at potentially four to five times more money," Eskamani said. "Bring the total close to one billion."

There's been word yet on what lawmakers may do since only they have the ability to allocate funds.

