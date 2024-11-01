'It's not happening quickly': Navigating insurance new challenge for Florida tornado victims

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — More than three weeks after the tornadoes from Hurricane Milton, storm victims are now finding out about the process of navigating homeowners insurance.

In Mariner Village in Martin County, WPTV first met Barbara Demarco a couple of weeks ago when she hired an adjuster to assess the damage.

"Since then, the insurance company sent an adjuster, and they weren't satisfied with the results, I guess," Demarco said. "They sent two more adjusters yesterday, so it's not happening quickly."

WPTV Barbara Demarco speaks to WPTV senior reporter Matt Sczesny about her recovery after the recent tornadoes damaged her home.

Demarco has insurance with a private company, which she said has agreed to replace her roof but nothing else yet. That's left her to so far pay out of pocket for new windows, doors and patio screen.

"That total is like $30,000 between those three items," Demarco said.

Near Fort Pierce, Shane Ostrander — whose house was leveled by a tornado — is now dealing with Citizens Insurance. He and his wife survived by hiding in a bedroom closet.

"I think they're being fair," Ostrander said. "I know they came out to our site a lot quicker than our neighbors. A lot of the neighbors are still waiting."

WPTV Shane Ostrander of Fort Pierce discusses his insurance claims after the recent storms.

He told WPTV that Citizens Insurance is already moving towards a settlement, which he is still going through.

"With the value we're getting, we're not able to buy a used or new home in our area," Ostrander said. "I'm hoping that we'll be able to rebuild."

For many people, it's the first time they're dealing with claims, and doing it under some of the worst circumstances.

"It's a roller coaster," Ostrander said. "Some days are very hopeful and feeling good and then the next day you wake up feeling sad, feeling sorry for yourself."

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

