MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Across Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast neighborhoods that sustained damage from last week's tornadoes, claims adjusters are now among the first to size up the damage.

"We do a thorough inspection," said Kristina Ramsey, who is part of the adjuster team from Claim Rescue based in Palm City.

They were busy inspecting a home in the Mariner Village community of Martin County on Wednesday.

"This is really the first big claim we've ever had," affected homeowner Barbara Demarco told WPTV. "We're trying to walk through it a little bit at a time and learn as we go, but we're worried."

WPTV Barbara Demarco is among the hundreds of victims who had property damaged by the recent tornadoes.

Public adjusters typically will submit their estimates to insurers who then review them before settling claims.

"We have all the evidence to show why something needs to be replaced and they still fight it tooth and nail," Jennifer Penn of Claim Rescue said.

WPTV Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis lays out the details regarding the new emergency order to help victims of the recent hurricanes.

Recently there have been accusations in Florida of insurers changing and lowering adjuster reports.

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis recently enacted an emergency order that prohibits desk adjusters from modifying initial estimates, unless the revised estimate:

