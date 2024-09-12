'I think a special session might work': CFO Jimmy Patronis sounds off on Florida's condo crisis

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jimmy Patronis, Florida's Chief Financial Officer, was at WPTV on Thursday afternoon to talk with us about the state's condo crisis.

Condos are now buckling under the weight of rising insurance after new laws were implemented following the Surfside tragedy in 2021.

A looming deadline this year for assessments has forced many owners to sell their homes.

We asked him if he would support lawmakers convening before the end of the year to help with the problem. It's something Gov. Ron DeSantis hinted at during a roundtable discussion this week in South Florida.

"I think a special session might work," Patronis said. "Just the sheer number of condominiums in Florida we have, it's a massive liability, not just for the condominiums but stability in the housing market."

WPTV will be following the latest on whether a special session will be called and if any relief is in sight for condo owners being hit with big bills.

