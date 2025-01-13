How could special session help Florida condo owners?

BOCA RATON, Fla. — In the wake of the Surfside condo collapse, residents said many of the reforms implemented could force them out of their homes.

It's an issue that WPTV has reported on extensively in the last year.

Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis wants condo reform to be a part of a special session he wants to take place later this month.

The financial squeeze on condo owners keeps getting tighter

"I've been in this building for 24 years," Boca Raton resident Stephen Towle said. "Association fees were $235 a month when I moved in. Now, it's $1,151."

Towle said news of DeSantis signaling relief for condo owners in the special session can only be a good thing.

He's hoping for possible relief from the strict guidelines on inspections and also reserve funds.

"A lot of places haven't even done it yet, so what they're looking at, from what I understand, is to delay that or push it back a little bit to give them some more time," Towel said.

As for homeowners, hurricane relief and specifically more money for the My Safe Florida Home program were mentioned by the governor during Monday's news conference.

The state program offers $10,000 grants for wind storm improvements, but it keeps starting and stopping since funding has been drying up quickly.

"It's been quite challenging because we're not getting a direct answer or direction on what needs to be done next," resident Ashley Butler said. "You're kind of just waiting in limbo."

Butler has been trying to navigate the My Safe Florida Home program for her mother. News of more funding is just what she's looking for.

"The point is to try to have everything for hurricane season," Butler said.

One benefit of the possibility of a special session is if any of these relief packages are passed for homeowners and condo owners they will likely take effect immediately.

However, late Monday evening, Florida Sen. President Ben Albritton and Speaker of the House Daniel Perez, both Republicans, called DeSantis' special session request "premature."

