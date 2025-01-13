Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for special legislative session on illegal immigration, hurricane relief, condo reform

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday called for a special legislative session on a variety of issues including illegal immigration and more relief for victims of the devastating hurricanes that hit Florida last year.

The announcement was made during a news conference held at the state Capitol.

DeSantis said Florida will be ready to implement executive orders related to immigration when Trump takes office this month.

The special session would be held the week of Jan. 27 "to prepare Florida to lead on the Trump Administration's deportation program."

"We need to act, and we need to act quickly," DeSantis said.

The governor said the bills to be considered by state lawmakers would require state and local officials to comply with new immigration rules and provide funding. DeSantis also said the measures would threaten to suspend local officials who don't comply.

He said during the special session lawmakers will also be directed to consider more hurricane relief following hurricanes Helene and Milton and condo reform after skyrocketing HOA fees.

"Let's get our heads together and provide some relief," DeSantis said.

The regular legislative session for Florida lawmakers is scheduled to begin in March.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.