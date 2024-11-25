Florida Office of Insurance Regulation subpoenas Palm Beach Gardens firm over Citizens Insurance allegations

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — State insurance officials are demanding answers from a Palm Beach Gardens firm over claims about home insurance.
WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny is looking into the claims that have alarmed regulators.
Martin Weiss of Palm Beach Gardens told Sczesny recently the biggest denier of claims has been the state-back Citizens Insurance.
"Citizens, we discovered has been denying claims at even higher rates," Weiss said recently. "They have denied the most claims in terms of volume. They've denied claims at the highest rate as a percentage."
Real Estate News
It's those claims that have now landed Weiss in hot water with state regulators.
The state's Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has subpoenaed Weiss, looking for proof among other things that the state is on the brink of collapse in homeowners insurance.
Lisa Miller, a former deputy insurance commissioner, shared her thoughts.
"Frankly I don't think (Commissioner Michael Yaworsky) took too kindly to Dr. Weiss' commentary," Miller said.
She said large numbers of denied claims don't consider flood claims or high deductibles.
"It does not surprise me that he would want to know every single shred of evidence Dr. Weiss has in making these allegations," Miller said. "I think the commissioner is doing the right thing."
In a statement, Weiss said his firm has repeatedly met with regulators to offer assistance and the subpoena isn't necessary.
The OIR said they take protecting consumers seriously.
Weiss wants to warn consumers there should be no problem answering the subpoena, which has a Dec. 30 deadline.
Why a local man was just subpoenaed concerning insurance
