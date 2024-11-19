'We do not have the bells and whistles': Citizens Insurance rate of paying claims questioned

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Citizens Insurance has the worst record on paying claims, according to Weiss Research in Palm Beach Gardens.

The agency studied data in 2023 from the state insurer of last resort.

"Every which way we slice and dice the data showed that Citizens was at the top of the list in terms of the pace of claims denied," Martin Weiss said.

Weiss said Citizens closed claims in 2023 without payment at just over 50%. He added the trend is rising among private insurers closing claims without payment.

Martin Weiss speaks about a report that found Citizens Insurance closed claims without payment at just over 50% last year.

"One factor we believe is probably playing a role is a deliberate strategy to reduce their liabilities for whatever reason," Weiss said.

In response, a spokesman for Citizens pointed out that many recent claims have been the result of flooding.

"Citizens, like most traditional private insurers, does not cover flood damage," the statement read. "Also, while Citizens offers a comprehensive policy, we do not have the 'bells and whistles' that other private carriers may offer."

Citizens customers are also hanging on a decision concerning higher premiums next year — possibly as high as 14%.

That decision by state regulators is already overdue since the new rates would begin on policies renewing in 2025.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

