'We’ve been working on this for 7 years': NORA District to begin phased opening in September

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The much-anticipated NORA District is preparing for the first phase of it's opening in September.

WPTV met with one of the developers for a behind the scenes, sneak peak of the innovative redevelopment project before its doors open.

NORA is located along North Railroad Avenue, just north of 7th Street, the NORA District is poised to be the next hot spot for locals and visitors alike, marking a significant transformation of a previously dated warehouse area.

The NORA District promises to redefine the landscape of West Palm Beach with a fresh blend of retail, dining, and wellness experiences.

“We’ve been working on this for 7 years or so," said Ned Grace, managing partner for NDT Development, one of the driving forces behind this revitalization. "The demand is there 100%, we've had amazing retail demand. I think people understand what we're doing."

One exciting aspect of NORA is its diverse architectural style. Each building boasts its own unique design, creating a vibrant and contemporary atmosphere that beckons pedestrians to explore.

“We've really been thoughtful attending to different price points, different food categories, morning, noon and night uses and sort of blend it altogether, so it makes sense,” Grace explained.

Phase 1 of the NORA District will feature 160,000 feet of retail space, with about 10 businesses preparing to make their debut in September.

From fresh flavors to stylish services, the initial lineup includes exciting establishments such as:



ZenHippo

Sunday Motor Co

IGK Hair Salon

H&H Bagels

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Celis Juice Bar

solidcore

Pompano’s Boutique

The Spot Barber Shop

Grace believes that this curated mix of offerings will create a lively, action-packed environment.

"Creating sort of the action-packed placemaking component of this first, will get people to the district, and people are going to want to live and work here," he said confidently.

WPTV toured the site, where we witnessed firsthand the bustle of crews take care of the final details.

“You look behind me, it doesn’t look like me but these are the final touches,” joked Alex Celis, co-founder of Celis Juice Bar.

This will be Celis' fourth and largest location, focused on providing fresh juice and produce. But that's not all. The team plans to engage in community activities like fun run clubs in collaboration with surrounding businesses.

"It is a good point for us to be in, because on the south end of West Palm, we can focus on the So So, El Cid, and Flamingo area, and on the North side, we can hone in on the Northwood Palm Beach Lakes area," Celis shared.

Celis plans to celebrate their 10-year anniversary on Aug. 16, just days before NORA's soft launch on Aug. 28.

“It is incredible to see just the level of owner operators that are going to be in NORA," he expressed enthusiastically. "You have brands like Boston New York and then to have a little slice of West Palm Beach in this development is just a blessing.”

Grace said demand for space in NORA has been exceptionally high, with nearly all retail spots already accounted for.

Currently the developers work to finalize office leases as some buildings will also feature second and third-floor office spaces creating a seamless blend of work and play.

Developers say phase 2 consists of a 200+ room NORA hotel, complete with a pool and bar is set to open next year, alongside additional residential and office spaces.

“We think the office tenants here will love being able to walk downstairs, grab food, and do a workout class and shop,” Grace concluded.