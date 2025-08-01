PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's coastlines are facing the impacts sargassum season.

It's a natural phenomenon but it is part of a record-sized cluster drifting in the ocean, and we're listening to concerns among beachgoers and environmentalists alike.

How experts are trying to stop sargassum from reaching the shore

WPTV's Joel Lopez is investigating the significant impacts of this invasive seaweed on our shorelines, marine life, and local ecosystems.

Sargassum is a brown seaweed that thrives in warm ocean waters that has exploded due to a rise in nutrient rich water flowing into the ocean, acting like a fertilizer for the algae.

Sargassum does contribute to the ocean's ecosystems by providing habitat and nutrients to marine life.

However, the recent influx of sargassum washing ashore and into local waterways like the Intracoastal is presenting challenges that beachgoers cannot overlooked.

At Phil Foster Park under the Blue Heron Bridge in Riviera Beach, snorkelers like 10-year-old Dylan Mendez are encountering the overwhelming presence of this seaweed during their aquatic adventures.

Mendez first snorkeling experience was filled with challenges, as he maneuvered through patches of sargassum that crowded his view and disrupted his fun.

“There was a bunch of seaweed going into my face, running into my goggles,” he recounted, highlighting how this seaweed can complicate recreational activities on our coast. "I kept fighting it off, I kept clearing the path that way I wouldn't run into it."

Phil Foster Park had a small amount compared to the masses WPTV found along the coast on Monday.

Recent reports indicate that there is a record 37.5 million tons of sargassum—far surpassing the previous record of 24 million tons noted in 2024 out in the ocean.

Dr. Brian LaPointe, a researcher with FAU Harbor Branch, explained that while sargassum in open waters supports over 100 species of fish and invertebrates, but its excess is too much of a good thing as when it reaches the shore can lead to detrimental consequences.

He's currently in Puerto Rico studying a massive amount of sargassum that washed ashore over the weekend.

"Tons, they've declared a national emergency. A lot of beaches are covered with it, there's more than they can handle cleaning the beaches" said LaPointe, who is planning on going to the Florida Keys for his next research project. "Off shore, it's a good thing, right? It supports this community of over 100 species of invertebrates and fish, mahi mahi and other fish come and feed off it. But when it comes to shore and there's too much of it, it can become harmful."

He said sargassum in the Intracoastal can get caught if the tides and the wind can't get it out.

WPTV wanted to help answer questions about sargassum that we've heard from you and took them to LaPointe:



Is sargassum toxic? Large amounts of sargassum can release toxins harmful to humans and impact marine organisms. Additionally, as it decomposes, it depletes oxygen in the water, further harming marine life.



Large amounts of sargassum can release toxins harmful to humans and impact marine organisms. Additionally, as it decomposes, it depletes oxygen in the water, further harming marine life. Does sargassum bring more sea lice? Not necessarily. The sea lice that causes swimmer's itch are larvae of the thiminble jellyfish. If these tiny larvae are in the sargassum, then swimming in or near the sargassum could cause a rash or itching.



Not necessarily. The sea lice that causes swimmer's itch are larvae of the thiminble jellyfish. If these tiny larvae are in the sargassum, then swimming in or near the sargassum could cause a rash or itching. What's the impact on sea turtles? Sargassum can act as shelter for hatchlings, but once it reaches the shore, it poses barriers that can hinder their safe return to the water.



Sargassum can act as shelter for hatchlings, but once it reaches the shore, it poses barriers that can hinder their safe return to the water. Can sargassum be harmful to boats? Boaters should be cautious, as clumps of sargassum can clog engines and lead to mechanical issues.



Boaters should be cautious, as clumps of sargassum can clog engines and lead to mechanical issues. Why isn't the sargassum cleaned up? LaPointe pointed out that beach cleanup is often the responsibility of local resorts or municipalities, but heavy machinery can inadvertently damage coastal vegetation and sea turtle nests.

LaPointe is advocating for lawmakers to allow crews to collect sargassum before it reaches the beaches. He suggests that removal efforts should begin at least a mile offshore while being mindful of marine life

Despite the challenges, not everyone sees sargassum as a nuisance.

Alex Nicholsen at Phil Foster Park took on a creative approach, using the seaweed to help sculpt his sandcastle.

“And also it can be decorations,” he said, transforming the unwanted visitor into a playful component of his beach experience. But he, too, faced the inevitable struggle to avoid the floating masses while enjoying the water.

"Every time I try to see the animal, there's seaweed sneaking up behind me trying to attack me," said Nicholsen.

LaPointe stated that the amount of seaweed that washes ashore will largely depend on the changing tides, currents, and winds throughout the summer.

He estimates crews would need to remove around 500 tons of sargassum daily to make a substantial impact on the record mass floating offshore.