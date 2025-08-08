'I think it's a good move': Some items to be eliminated for purchase through SNAP

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is listening to many of you on how difficult it has been to stay afloat through the rising costs of groceries.

The financial challenge has turned some families rely on the supplemental nutrition program, known as SNAP, which helps pay for grocery bills.

But changes are coming on what you're allowed to purchase.

In a nationwide push to make "America Healthy Again," soda, candy, energy drinks and prepared desserts will no longer be allowed to be purchased using SNAP money starting Jan. 1, 2026.

They're items United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for.

He released a statement which reads in part:

"For years, SNAP has used taxpayer dollars to fund soda and candy -- products that fuel America's diabetes and chronic disease epidemics. These waivers help put real food back at the center of the program and empower states to lead the charge in protecting public health."

It's an effort to prioritize the "nutrition" portion of the acronym for SNAP.

In West Palm Beach, resident James Contino said he's heard about the changes and is in favor of the restrictions.

"I mean we all enjoy it, but they're unhealthy items," said Contino. "I think it's a good move. I hope that there's teaching and training to help the parents. I hope that the money will go for healthy options for the families for the children."

WPTV dug into impact SNAP benefits have financially on taxpayers and discovered in FY 2024, Federal SNAP spending totaled $99.8 billion.

That breaks down to an average of 41.7 million participants each month, averaging $187.20 per participant per month according to the Department of Agriculture.

"It's important that we're able to buy what we need, maybe it's not what everybody wants us to need but sometimes there are more things that not everybody sees," said parents like Victoria Claiborne. "There are times where we cannot afford to pay the $2,300 to $4,500 of rent, and the 500 note, and the insurance just to get our kids to school.

Claiborne is pushing back against the new restrictions saying she has relied on SNAP benefits in the past and prioritized healthy foods, but there were times she had to choose the sweets.

"I was able to get birthday cakes (for my kids), I would not have been able to get that without food stamps," said Claiborne.

She's currently getting back on her feet after health complications put her in a tough spot financially.

"Literally, one Christmas that's all we had. I was able to give my children a smile in the worst time for me just out of the hospital knowing I had no gifts," said Claiborne. "Yes, I bought them candy, I bought them, snacks but it made their days."

The USDA already had a list of items that SNAP users could and could not buy nationally.

According to their website, households CAN use SNAP benefits to buy any food for the household, such as:



Fruits and vegetables;

Meat, poultry, and fish;

Dairy products;

Breads and cereals;

Other foods such as snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages; and

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Households CANNOT use SNAP benefits to buy:



Beer, wine, and liquor.

Cigarettes and tobacco.

Food and drinks containing controlled substances such as cannabis/marijuana and CBD.

Vitamins, medicines, and supplements. If an item has a Supplement Facts label, it is considered a supplement and is not eligible for SNAP purchase.

Live animals (except shellfish, fish removed from water, and animals slaughtered prior to pick-up from the store).

Foods that are hot at the point of sale.

Any nonfood items such as:

Pet foods

Cleaning supplies, paper products, and other household supplies.

Hygiene items and cosmetics

The USDA has opened up the limits to each individual state, so they can meet the needs of each state through a waiver.

So far, 12 states have gotten approvals, including Florida.