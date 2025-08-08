The Glades celebrates back-to-school through appreciation, recognition and community

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — This weekend marks the final weekend of summer, but excitement and anticipation fill the air in the Glades.

With the new school year just around the corner, teachers and staff are gearing up for the new journey ahead through the 25th Annual Teacher's Appreciation Breakfast.

It's a celebration not only of past triumphs but also of the bright future that lies ahead.

The event took place at the First Baptist Church's gymnasium, which brought together representatives from over 20 Glades-area schools.

That included the Shepherd's School, a Christian school where the mission is not just education, but faith.

"We're excited for the new students to come in so that we can be a Christian example to them. That's our main mission, not just to educate for math and science, but to teach them about the life of Christ," said 7th and 8th grade Bible teacher Aaron Guy, who also teaches physical education and is a bus driver.

The atmosphere was electric, filled with infectious school spirit and chants that echoed the commitment to education in the Glades.

Jessica White, assistant principal at K.E. Cunningham Canal Point Elementary, told WPTV: "We're already the best in the West and we're going to keep doing that this year. We're really excited to have our kids here and being a part of the community."

Her enthusiasm was shared with K.E. Cunningham Canal Point Elementary VPK teacher Dizena Smith: "I'm excited to make sure that I have a fun, healthy, loving environment for my children."

It was a packed house, in numbers and in school spirit, as a variety of school chants could be heard in celebration throughout the event.

And there was much to celebrate.

Rosenwald Elementary School from South Bay was at the event, having received its first "A" grade in its history, rising from a "C" last year.

Melanie Bolden-Morris, principal of Glades Central Community High School, proudly celebrated the school’s journey from a "C" rating to a "B" rating, looking ahead to the success she predicts for the next school year.

"Oh, we’re gonna get an 'A', we’re going to claim an 'A', we got it, we already got it!" she proclaimed, illustrating the unshakeable determination of the educators and students.

"We are so excited in the hard work that our teachers and administrators have put in," said Boldin-Morris.

Palm Beach County School Superintendent Mike Burke was on hand to express his gratitude, stating, "I’m going to thank them for the work they did last year. They had some amazing results, and then we're excited about what we can do this year to build on this success. It's a big part of our district and they’re doing great work out here."

Among the highlights of this year’s breakfast was the inaugural Glades Educator of the Year Awards hosted by The Hand Foundation, honoring one exemplary teacher from each school, as chosen by their peers.

Each teacher who won received a glass trophy, as well as a larger statue to display at their respective school containing a plaque with the teacher's name and year of accomplishment.

The Hand Foundation sent WPTV the following statement on the inaugural award:

The Hand Foundation, Inc. would like to extend its heartfelt congratulations to the inaugural recipients of the Glades Educators Making a Difference (GEMAD) – Educator of the Year award. Each recipient was nominated by peers at their respective school and earned a financial award as well as the wonderful recognition celebrated today at the Teacher Appreciation Breakfast. We enjoyed partnering with the Palm Beach County School District to create this outstanding recognition program to highlight our phenomenal educators in the Glades Region.



Starting in 2025, The Hand Foundation, Inc. decided to launch this annual recognition program as a fitting sequel to the long-standing student grant program the Foundation has operated for over three decades. Knowing how significant of a role teachers play in the lives of students, this important initiative was cultivated to celebrate the valuable contributions and immense efforts made by educators in the Glades Region. The Hand Foundation’s commitment will continue each year.

School Board member Marcia Andrews was also at the event.

She emphasized the collaborative effort between businesses, community partners, and school leaders, stating, "Leveling up is what we do every single day!"

Her hands-on approach, visiting classrooms and meeting students, is a testament to her commitment to seeing every child achieve their fullest potential.

As the excitement builds for the new school year ahead, Burke had a special message to share with the students of the Glades: "Just keep up the good work, you got unlimited potential, and I look forward to shaking your hand all at graduation some day."

The first day of school for Palm Beach County is Monday, Aug. 11.

