'I get them probably 10 to 15 times a day': Could we see an end to unwanted robocalls?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A nationwide crackdown is underway to try and put a stop to all those endless unwanted robocalls many of you have received.

This issue has become so prevalent that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) identifies it as the number one complaint they receive from consumers.

The focus: "Operation Robocall Roundup"

Enter "Operation Robocall Roundup," a significant initiative aimed at addressing this frustrating problem.

Government leaders have pinpointed certain companies they believe to be in violation of regulations and have sent them warning letters demanding compliance.

"I get them probably 10 to 15 times a day at least. It used to be they were from different area codes, so you just clicked them, because you knew they weren't really for you," Jeffrey Roth, a local business owner, said. "And now, the fact that they can get to your local area code and actually make the phone call to you, you never know who is calling. Especially as a business owner, I want to take every call, because I don’t know who actually is trying to get ahold of me. It’s the worst.”

While walking through Clematis Street in Downtown West Palm Beach, Roth mentioned that he had already received seven robocalls that morning.

Robocall woes

Dodging these unsolicited calls is easier said than done, as they can come in the form of phone calls, text messages, or voicemails.

Vero Beach resident Kevin Macrito knows this all too well.

“It's very frustrating to me, because I'm in sales, so I don’t know if a customer is calling me or if it's one of the spammers," Macrito shared, adding that he receives robocalls every two hours. "I’m missing calls now, because I don’t want to keep answering the phone for these random robocalls. Very frustrating.”

The statistics reveal the seriousness of the issue.

Telecommunications company NumberBarn found that last year, Florida ranked 12th in the U.S. for the most number of robocalls, with nearly 160,000 complaints from consumers.

Julie Walthers has developed her own strategy to cope with the influx.

“I've gotten to the point I actually just ignore everybody who calls," she said. "If they really want to reach me, they'll call again.”

She worries about her parents receiving these calls.

“When I go through my phone, I see dozens of robotexts, which to me, are scary for people like my mom, who will click on anything they don’t really know,” Walthers said.

The government’s response

WPTV has investigated the ongoing situation and uncovered that while the FCC allows structured robocalls through their database, but not all voice service providers comply with the necessary guidelines and mitigation measures.

Roth summed up the sentiment many feel when he remarked, “It’s horrible. I think the government should be doing something about it, for sure.”

That's precisely what Operation Robo Call Roundup aims to accomplish.

Government officials are cracking down on companies that allow illegal robocalls to be routed through their networks, and demanding adherence to the rules.

As of now, at least 37 voice service providers have received violation notices, and 7 of which have been removed from the FCC's robo call databases, stopping them from receiving or routing these unsolicited calls.

The FCC's enforcement bureau has also taken action, removing 185 non-compliant voice service providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database.

Macrito shared his support for the initiative, saying, “I like it. I think it's a great idea; definitely helps with the efficiency for everybody, so I think they should go after it.”

What can you do?

One effective way to cut down on unwanted calls is by signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry, which over 250 million consumers have already joined.

However, it’s important to note that this registry only prevents calls from legitimate companies that follow the law.

It won't stop illegal calls from scammers.

Even if you're registered, you can still receive calls related to politics, charities, debt collection, and surveys although those calls should not include a sales pitch.

You can report unwanted robocalls to the FTC here.

WPTV reached out to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and is working to get a response.