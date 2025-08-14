PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — If you've recently obtained a new driver's license in Florida, you may want to pause and take a closer look.

Newly-issued driver’s licenses have been assigned a different combination of numbers, and this change could have significant implications for future voters.

WATCH BELOW: 'Let other people know,' Andrew White tells WPTV

How a new Florida driver's license could impact your voter ballot

As Election Day approaches, it’s crucial to ensure your voting information is accurate to prevent any last-minute surprises.

At the Palm Beach County Driver and Motor Vehicles office, local resident Michael Cassidy is just learning about this critical update.

“It would've been nice to know; I think it's pretty important,” Cassidy expressed as he was in line to renew his driver's license.

Since July 31 of last year, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles began assigning new, more secure numbers to driver’s licenses.

While the intention is to enhance security and protect identities, it inadvertently raises concerns about potential mismatches with voter registration information.

Andrew White, who was at the DMV setting up an appointment to renew his license, highlighted the need for greater public awareness.

“Let other people know; somebody inform the public, especially the minority public, you know, ‘cause not knowing is a losing battle,” he said. "It scares me cause a person is going to vote and their vote is not going to be able to count."

This concern is not lost on Wendy Sartory Link, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

“We need that new driver's number in order to verify things like a vote-by-mail request or a petition,” she explained.

While in-person voting remains unaffected by these license changes, those attempting to request a vote-by-mail ballot online will encounter error messages if their driver’s license information is out of sync with their voter registration.

The Supervisor of Elections office has been disseminating information through newsletters and press releases. Plans are in place to send postcards as election day approaches, reminding residents to verify and update their voter registration data.

So, what can you do to ensure your vote counts?

When you update your driver’s license, don't forget to check the box that says "yes" to updating your voter information, even if you’re not making any other changes.

This small step can save you from unexpected issues on voting day.

For those who prefer a more direct approach, you can also contact the Supervisor of Elections office or visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

It’s important to note that voters must submit their vote-by-mail requests to the Supervisor of Elections office no later than 12 days before an election.

In Palm Beach County, there’s a special election for the Republican Party in House District 90 on Sept. 30, followed by the special general election on Dec. 9.