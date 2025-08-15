Girl, 11, struck by car near bus stop in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An 11-year-old girl was seriously hurt after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to her bus stop in Port St. Lucie on Friday morning.

The child, who was walking by herself, was hurt near the intersection of Thornhill Drive at Gemini Lane.

Police said the girl was on a sidewalk and crossed the road, but wasn't using a crosswalk.

The girl safely made it across the westbound traffic of Thornhill Drive but was struck by a car heading eastbound, according to investigators.

During a news conference held just before noon, police said when first responders arrived at the scene, the child was unconscious but breathing.

Police said the 11-year-old was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach in serious condition.

Officers did not know which school the child attends, but said her parents have been notified.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

With schools returning to class this week, police urge drivers to be cognizant of the added traffic on the road and to obey all traffic signals.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for more details.