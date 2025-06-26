PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — A major change could be coming to three schools in St. Lucie County. District officials are exploring a proposal to merge three Fort Pierce schools into one K-8 campus.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Jon R. Prince shared plans to merge Lawnwood Elementary, St. Lucie Elementary and Dan McCarty Middle School into a brand new $65 million facility.

St. Lucie County proposes merging three schools into brand new K-8 campus

“It involves 4 schools,” said Superintendent Prince. “While this school was being built, nobody would be displaced until the school was done, and then those students could move into that school. That is a great opportunity for our kids.”

Superintendent Jon R. Prince presented the proposal on Wednesday.

Superintendent Prince presented the idea at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. He said the location of the new school would be adjacent to Dan McCarty.

He also adds that Dale Cassen would be relocated to Dan McCarty. The plan is to cut costs by combining schools rather than maintaining three schools.

“We have to think big, and this is an option for us to provide a first-class opportunity,” said Superintendent Prince.

It’s a plan that some people support, but others call it the wrong move.

“I don’t like it. My concern is that we already have kids that walk to school, when you merge those schools that's more kids walking to school,” said Sonya Cuvington-Noble. “Cars don’t even stop for the bus stop signs, so what makes you think they’re gonna stop for kids?”

Sonya Covington-Noble and Dr. Katy Howard are against the proposal, citing safety, staffing and congestion concerns.

They are concerned about bus staffing, traffic safety, congestion, and combining students from different age groups.

“I think it’s going to be a big transportation problem,” said Dr. Katy Howard. “There are bus drivers here in North Fort Pierce who ride their bikes to the compound and drive all day. So we have to take that into consideration.”

Officials said school start times have not been decided on. Superintendent Prince assured employees in the three schools would not lose their jobs under this plan, but rather bring more jobs.

The school board will discuss the proposal on July 29th at 5 p.m.