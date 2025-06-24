West Palm Beach preemie born at 26 weeks reunited with hospital staff on 1st birthday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County baby born extremely premature is defying the odds.

On Monday, the Will family celebrated Cerenity Will’s major milestone, her first birthday, by reuniting with the medical team at HCA Palms West Hospital that helped save her life.

Her mother, Nardett Will, said she developed preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy-related condition involving high blood pressure. Cerenity was born last June at just 26 weeks, weighing less than one pound.

“The strongest warriors might be the smallest people. She really has taught us patience and grace,” said Nardett. “Nothing has to be perfect. As long as we pray about it and continue to show up for each other, that’s the main thing that matters.”

Cerenity spent seven months in the NICU, enduring multiple surgeries and countless therapies, under the care of Dr. Querube Santana-Holcomb.

“I admire those parents, to see how resilient they are,” said Dr. Santana-Holcomb. “I’m a NICU baby myself. This is very close to my heart. Premature babies deserve a chance and deserve for us to research, study and support in every way we can.”

On her 1st birthday, her family said Cerenity is thriving at 10 pounds. They give credit to their church community, nurses, doctors, and hospital staff.

