Fraternal Order of Police: 7 West Palm Beach police officers fired after pursuit that killed 2 women

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Seven officers charged this month in connection with a pursuit that left two innocent women dead have been fired by the West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD), according to the police union.

Adam Myers, president of the Fraternal Order of Police - West Palm Beach, said the effective date of their termination was Wednesday. Myers expressed disappointment in the firings.

“The FOP respects the seriousness of this incident, however we are disappointed by the city of West Palm Beach’s decision to terminate the officers involved, prior to allowing the legal process to conclude," Myers said.

WPTV spoke to the attorney representing Officer Christopher Rekdahl who said he was fired Thursday and the attorney for Officer William Loayza said his client was terminated on Wednesday.

WPTV is still working to get a response from the attorneys of the other five officers involved: Michael Borgen, Pierre Etienne, Darien Thomas, Austin Danielovich and Brandan Stedfelt.

Stephen Melnick, who represents Loayza, told WPTV’s Ethan Stein he believes the officers were fired prematurely.

“I believe everybody in the United States is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and they were not afforded these rights,” Melnick said. “If they are acquitted and found not guilty, then why are you firing them if they did not do anything wrong?”

The firings come nearly a year after police said then 23-year-old Neoni Copeland, of Boynton Beach, was speeding away from West Palm Beach police officers, when he crashed into another vehicle on North Congress Avenue on July 30, 2024.

Inside the vehicle was Marcia Pochette, 57, and her pregnant daughter, Jenice Woods, 27. Both died as a result of the wreck.

WPTV reported earlier this month, on June 5, that the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against all seven officers.

Prosecutors said the officers drove past the deadly crash without stopping, they did not notify their superiors or dispatch Boynton Beach police to the scene — and then returned to patrol. Some drove more than 100 mph on their way back to West Palm Beach, prosecutors said.

WPTV Family members of Woods and Pochette gathered at the courthouse on June 5, 2025.

The drivers of the three vehicles — Officers Danielovich, Etienne and Rekdahl — face two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a first-degree felony, and one count of official misconduct, a third-degree felony.

The four passengers — Officers Borgen, Loayza, Stedfelt and Thomas — each face one count of official misconduct.

All seven officers pleaded not guilty.

"These officers are entitled to due process and all the facts to come to light before final judgments are made. We will continue to support each of them as their cases proceed in the courts," said Myers, the FOP president.

When reached for comment on Thursday, a spokesperson for WPBPD could not confirm the current employment status of the officers. However, the department said it currently has 19 vacancies, which include “current and future” staffing levels within the department.

Kathleen Joy, a spokesperson for West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, told WPTV, “This remains an active legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

