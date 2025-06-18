FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce community is honoring 70-year-old Gary Johns, who died in a multiple-car wreck.

Loved ones created a memorial site with candles, balloons, and posters in honor of Johns.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Friends remember elderly man killed in Fort Pierce deadly crash

“Everybody’s out here just to remember Gary for who he really is. The kind, loving and caring person,” said friend, Matrice Andre.

We first told you about the fatal car crash at the intersection of US Highway 1 and Edwards Road in Fort Pierce on Monday.

Detectives believe a medical emergency involving another driver, took place in the seven-car wreck.

“I’m so sad this happened to him. I was devastated yesterday,” said Kimberly Collins. “I didn’t even come out the house yesterday.”

His friends spoke with WPTV’s Zitlali Solache and remember Johns as a soft-spoken, sweet, and kind-hearted man. They said he worked at a local arcade for several years.

WPTV Matrice Andre met Johns years back at a local arcade in Fort Pierce.

“He always made sure that he walked out, he presented himself, you knew who he was and what he was there to do,” said Andre. “He always made sure that everybody was okay. That if he’d see you or you needed something, you didn’t have to move, he brought it to you.”

They said they created a friendship with Johns and it was tradition to gather with him every Thursday.

“He’d treat us like we were family,” said Collins.” Lord knows I cried last night. It hurt me to my heart, but I’m going to have to give it. Gary. I’m going to miss you.”

Andre, Collins and many others plan to continue to keep his memory alive at the crash site.

“Trust me. This isn’t going to be the only day,” said Collins. “There’s going to be more days to come. We’re going to be right here in this same spot.”