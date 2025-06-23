PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV heard from many neighbors in Port St. Lucie and asked them some questions about the dead fish turning up in a waterway along Southeast Fallon Avenue.

The fish kill occurred in the Elkham Canal, just days after crews sprayed the canal with chemicals to control the vegetation.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Tyler Hattfield hears from residents

'Worst smell in the entire world': Neighbors react to fish kill in Treasure Coast canal

For 25 years, Cassie Faulkner called the canal her happy place.

“It's just like a serene place,” said Faulkner. “All the birds come and all the ducks come.”

But on Saturday morning, Faulkner saw dead fish on the canal’s surface.

“There was tons of flies, and they were it was just so mushy,” said Faulkner. “ You could see like them falling apart.”

Faulkner said she remembers the stench.

“It is the worst smell in the entire world,” said Faulkner. “ It’s like a dead body almost.”

Faulkner said she also remembers the flies.

“We can't even go into our own swimming pools because they're literally swarming everywhere,” said Faulkner.

Aquatic Vegetation Control is contracted by the City of Port St. Lucie to manage waterways and drainage systems.

The company said they sprayed the canal last week to manage vegetation known to clog drainage pumps.

Faulkner said she saw them.

“They were coming through spraying,” said Faulkner. “There were tons of people spraying.”

AVC said they learned of the fish kill on Friday and quickly responded to test the water, which showed the dissolved oxygen levels were too low to sustain aquatic life.

Faulkner said there needs to be a safer way to manage the canal.

“There's got to be other methods in order to do whatever they're trying to do out here,” said Faulkner.

AVC said they're closely monitoring oxygen levels, which are already showing slight improvement.

The City of Port St Lucie said in a statement:

“Cleanup efforts were completed over the weekend and dissolved oxygen levels are beginning to recover. The City continues to monitor the site as we work to maintain the health of our waterways.”

