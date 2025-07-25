Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wife of 'Alligator Alcatraz' detainee describes conditions inside detention facility

In an emotional conversation with WPTV, a Palm Beach County woman described her family's struggle while her husband is detained at "Alligator Alcatraz."

The immigration detention center in the middle of the Florida Everglades has been an epicenter for controversy since it opened roughly a month ago with eight days' notice.

"What we're going through, I don't wish on anyone," the woman said in her native Spanish. "I hope no family has to go through what we are going through."

She spoke with WPTV on the condition that her and her husband's names not be disclosed. She's worried about retaliation from immigration authorities.

"We are not criminals. We are hardworking people," she said.

A search for her husband's name in court records reveals no history of felony charges — only years-old misdemeanor charges for driving without a license.

The woman said her Guatemalan husband has been in the U.S. for more than 10 years and remodeled homes for work. She said he and a group of people in his work truck were swarmed by officers at a gas station off Interstate 95 earlier this month.

She found out that night her husband had been detained, and had to break the news to their 9-year-old daughter. When we spoke with him on the phone, he told us what "Alligator Alcatraz" was like, on the inside.

According to the man's wife, he is bitten by mosquitoes through his clothes, and sometimes wears socks on his hands to protect them from the insects.

She described a "cage" that her husband shares with 32 men, who have to go to the bathroom in front of each other. She said her husband is allowed one shower per week on Saturdays.

The woman said her husband has been unable to connect with a lawyer.

"There is a lawyer who is just waiting for the case because they don't get a (case) number," she said. "(My husband) hasn’t gotten a (case) number."

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference outside the remote detention center and defended the conditions of the facility.

"They are meeting or exceeding every state or federal standard — whichever's higher," he said.

During his remarks, DeSantis said immigration officials have begun removing detainees from the U.S. on planes taking off from the detention center, which sits on an old runway from an abandoned airport project.

The woman said she'd last spoken to her husband Friday morning and said he has not been deported while he waits for a case number.

