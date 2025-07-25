Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Alligator Alcatraz Friday morning

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to WPTV during an event in Indiantown on July 11, 2025, to share his thoughts on the conditions at Alligator Alcatraz and a lawsuit filed by Florida Democrats.
OCHOPEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at Alligator Alcatraz Friday morning.

He will be joined by the Florida Division of Emergency Management Director, Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner, Wilton Simpson, Florida Department of Financial Services Chief Financial Officer, Blaise Ingoglia, and Florida State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director, Larry Keefe.

WPTV will be attending the event, and can be watched LIVE below starting at 9 a.m.:

