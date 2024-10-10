Tornado sweeps through Martin County's Port Solerno neighborhood, leaving major damage

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Port Salerno neighborhoods near Rocky Pointe Cove saw lots of devastation Wednesday as a tornado swept through the area. Some homes were swept through, several cars were flipped over, and downed power lines covered many streets.

This was one of several areas in Martin County that witnessed tornado landfalls.

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache and photojournalist Khalil McLean were with Martin County Sheriff William Snyder when they spotted a tornado near the Woodmill Pond homes.

Minutes later, WPTV and MCSO drove through the complex’s damage from the tornado — that left downed trees, power lines, roofing tiles, and broken windows on cars and homes.

A couple who lives on the Woodmill Pond — recounted their experience

“All the air just felt like it got sucked out of the room,” stated Kevin and Lisa Carlson. “We huddled together, and we were just praying ‘God protect us’, and he did. Thankfully, it went by quickly. But you can tell that there’s something major out there.”

Josh Noble also lives in the complex with his parents — and said he heard about the tornado warnings.

“We heard it coming. It was like a train really. We just heard rumbling and then and we all got in the bathroom,” stated Noble. “I definitely wasn’t expecting one to come right where I live.”

MCFR officials say they have received nearly a hundred calls — but no fatalities have been reported as of now. They said Wednesday evening that U.S. 1 in Port Salerno remains closed near Cove Road due to the damage.

🚨 US 1/SE Federal Hwy in Port Salerno remains closed near Cove Rd after a possible tornado caused significant damage to structures, trees, light poles & power lines on the highway.



Deputies continue to work the scene & firefighters are helping residents & assessing the damage. pic.twitter.com/sS23UqgWGr — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) October 10, 2024

A curfew is in effect until 6 a.m. until Martin County.

