Possible tornado hits areas of St. Lucie, Martin counties

A possible tornado has caused damage in parts of St. Lucie and Martin counties on Wednesday, spurred by the outer bands of Hurricane Milton as it churns toward Florida.

Citing the Emergency Operations Center, state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, said there was damage between Gatlin Boulevard and Becker Road with "debris all over the road" with what appeared damage to vehicles.

"Trees were splintered" and "just they had been literally taken apart," Overdorf said in a phone call with WPTV. "It was obvious that the tornado had touched down there."

Malcolm Harris Gowdie Damage from a possible tornado on Whipple Avenue on Oct. 9, 2024.

He said he wasn't sure if the possible tornado preceded west or toward Cheney Brothers facility. However, he said the possible tornado occurred in the industrial areas of the Tradition area of Port St. Lucie.

Sheriff William Snyder said there was a "definite tornado" at mile marker 110 on Interstate 95 with debris that possibly came from the Cobblestone development in Palm City.

"From all appearances, it was a tornado," Snyder said.

Residents are urged to stay home while this tornado outbreak is occurring Wednesday afternoon.

There have been multiple tornado warnings throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Wednesday.

