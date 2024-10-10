The Acreage in Palm Beach County one of many communities with tornado damage

THE ACREAGE, Fla. — WPTV is committed to showing you the devastation caused by Wednesday's tornado outbreak in our viewing area.
Reporter T.A. Walker went to The Acreage community in Palm Beach County to assess the extent of the damage that ripped through the area early Wednesday evening.
WATCH: The Acreage community suffers extensive tornado damage:
Seen in The Acreage along the roadways were downed power lines, tiled phone poles and flipped cars in canals.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue sent a statement just before 10:30 p.m. that said they responded to multiple reports of tornadoes, associated injuries and trapped people in the Wellington, Acreage and the Loxahatchee areas.
WPTV is working to find out more details about the damage.
See more of WPTV's coverage of impacts from Wednesday's tornado outbreak from Hurricane Milton:
