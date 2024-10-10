Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

The Acreage in Palm Beach County one of many communities with tornado damage

WPTV Reporter T.A. Walker shows tornado damage at The Acreage community in Palm Beach County.
Posted

THE ACREAGE, Fla. — WPTV is committed to showing you the devastation caused by Wednesday's tornado outbreak in our viewing area.

Reporter T.A. Walker went to The Acreage community in Palm Beach County to assess the extent of the damage that ripped through the area early Wednesday evening.

WATCH: The Acreage community suffers extensive tornado damage:

WPTV shows tornado damage in The Acreage

Seen in The Acreage along the roadways were downed power lines, tiled phone poles and flipped cars in canals.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue sent a statement just before 10:30 p.m. that said they responded to multiple reports of tornadoes, associated injuries and trapped people in the Wellington, Acreage and the Loxahatchee areas.

WPTV is working to find out more details about the damage.

See more of WPTV's coverage of impacts from Wednesday's tornado outbreak from Hurricane Milton:

A tornado was spotted crossing Southern Boulevard near Royal Palm Beach on Oct. 9, 2024.

Weather News

'LIKE AN EXPLOSION': Tornado rips through Wellington

Scott Sutton

Weather News

Sheriff: 'Multiple fatalities' in St. Lucie County

Scott Sutton
Okeechobee mobile home debris

Hurricane

'Debris flying everywhere:' Okeechobee tornado injures 2, destroys homes

Audra Schroeder

Weather News

'Never seen anything like this': Tornadoes hit multiple areas of Treasure Coast

Scott Sutton

Hurricane

'Tornado swarm:' Ripped-off roofs and downed trees in Martin County community

Audra Schroeder

Weather News

Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood suffers extensive tornado damage

Briana Nespral

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Eyes on Milton

James Wieland