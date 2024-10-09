Okeechobee tornado sends 2 people to hospital with injuries

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A tornado tore through Okeechobee County on Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least two people injured and damaging homes and dairy farms.

WPTV's Ethan Stein is on the scene, where a mobile home was apparently carried quite a distance and a field of debris can be seen. Officials told WPTV that two people were injured and sent to the hospital. We do not know their conditions.

WPTV More debris left behind after tornado.

Emergency officials urged residents who live in flood-prone areas or mobile homes to go to a shelter while they still can.

Stein spoke with one resident who rewired the fence in that spot in an attempt to help contain the cattle in the field.

WATCH: "This could be catastrophic, by far," says one resident.

Okeechobee resident remarks on damage before Milton

"This is not even the aftermath, this is the pre-math," said Lance Tuttin. "We don't even have the hurricane that's came through yet."

An EOC spokesperson told WPTV that only two people have been confirmed as injured, though they believe there are more. They say they're "focused on what's still coming toward us tonight."

There was an outbreak of tornadoes across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast Wednesday afternoon, as Milton starts to affect Florida's Gulf Coast.

