Video shows tornado tear through areas near Wellington, Royal Palm Beach

A tornado tore through Southern Boulevard in the Royal Palm Beach area near Culver's. Credit: Sedis González
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video and pictures sent to the WPTV newsroom show a very large tornado moving through areas near Wellington and Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

Areas near the Wellington National Golf Course sustained damaged homes and downed trees including the Preserve at Binks Forest.

One neighbor told WPTV anchor Janny Rodriguez that it "sounded like a bomb went off" like an "explosion."

WATCH BELOW: Janny Rodriguez interviews neighbor affected by tornado

Tornado tears through Wellington

There were officers and firefighters at the scene going door-to-door checking on residents.

Rodriguez, who lives in the area, said both she and her family are OK. There have been no reports of injuries from this tornado.

The National Weather Service in Miami reposted a video on its X page at 4:44 p.m. of video of the storm.

