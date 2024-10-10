Watch Now
Sheriff says there's millions of dollars of damage in Martin County after 'tornado swarm'

WPTV's Michael Hoffman rode through the Mariner Sands community with Sheriff William Snyder
There have not been any reported fatalities yet in Martin County.
Posted
and last updated

The Mariner Sands community in Stuart is one of the neighborhoods hardest hit as Milton's outer bands swept over the Treasure Coast.

Video posted to Facebook showed Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies using chainsaws to remove trees and debris that were blocking homes where people needed help.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado occurred Wednesday in the Port Salerno-Stuart area near U.S. 1 and Cove Road.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman rode along with Martin County Sheriff William Snyder Wednesday night, taking in the damage in the community. Snyder agreed that this neighborhood was the hardest hit in Martin County so far.

Snyder and Hoffman drove past downed trees and power lines, homes with roofs ripped off, piles of debris, damaged vehicles, and a lawn chair stuck in a tree.

Hoffman says he spotted a dog under some of the debris, but that he looked to be OK.

Snyder commented on the "unpredictable" nature of the tornado, as some homes they drove past were damaged and some seemed untouched. Snyder called today's activity a "tornado swarm."

There have not been any reported fatalities yet, according to Snyder. But hundreds of people have been moved out of homes in Martin County, Snyder says, and about 100 were moved out of Mariner Sands. He said there were "numerous" injuries.

He tells WPTV that there are "millions of dollars of damage here in Martin County, untold amount of homes destroyed."

WATCH: Sheriff William Snyder on the "tornado swarm" that hit Martin County.

Sheriff William Snyder discusses the damage after 'tornado swarm'

"This is the worst damage I've ever seen in Martin County," he said.

Martin County Fire Rescue said Wednesday evening that U.S. 1 in Port Salerno remains closed near Cove Road due to the damage.

A curfew is in effect until 6 a.m. for Martin County.

Jonathan Diego

