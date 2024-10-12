EF3 tornado cut 21-mile path through Palm Beach County with 140 mph winds, NWS says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The tornado that ripped through Palm Beach County on Wednesday had peak winds of 140 mph, starting in Wellington and finally concluding at least 21 miles later to the north in Jupiter Farms, the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a report released Friday night.

The devastating EF3 tornado, which injured seven, first touched down at 4:51 p.m. in Wellington and was on the ground until 5:21 p.m. The survey found that at its maximum the tornado had a width of 300 yards.

"The southernmost point of this survey is marked by a double-wide mobile home on Deer Path Lane in the Rustic Ranches section of Wellington which was left practically unrecognizable," according to the NWS.

The NWS said the track continued north-northeast over the far western portion of Wellington, across the Lakefield West, Meadowwood and Binks Forest communities, where EF1 and EF2 damage was noted to homes and trees.

The tornado crossed Southern Boulevard/U.S. Highway 98, then continued north-northeast across Loxahatchee Groves and The Acreage where EF1 to isolated EF2 damage was observed to homes, trees and outbuildings.

The NWS said the tornado intensified as it approached Northlake Boulevard on the north end of The Acreage, then did its most considerable damage in the Avenir community of Palm Beach Gardens.

The survey said at the beginning of the Avenir community, a large portion of the roof at a Publix supermarket, which was recently completed and set to open in the near future, collapsed after being hit with winds of at least 136 mph.

The storm caused considerable structural damage in Avenir including heavy roof damage to homes, shattering and blowing in impact-resistance windows and lifting vehicles that were moved at least 100 yards.

The tornado then moved just west very close to North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport, where a wind gust of 92 mph from the south-southwest was measured at about 5:10 pm.

The tornado then crossed Bee Line Highway/State Road 710 where tree damage was observed, then entered Jupiter Farms where EF1 to EF2 damage was noted to trees, outbuildings and power poles.

"Footage from a Florida Turnpike highway camera showed the tornado moving north past Jupiter Farms to the Martin County line, where it likely continued into Martin County," the report said. "The path width was 200-300 yards for much of the track, with only a few places where the circulation [of the tornado] may have briefly lifted."

The survey by the NWS concluded by saying the radar circulation of the tornado was seen well south of Wellington in the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, and a video of the tornado was captured in this area from western Delray Beach.

The NWS said the track length indicated in the report is only for the surveyed portion.

"If the track is extended southward to the refuge where the radar circulation suggested the tornado may have begun, then it would have exceeded 30 miles," according to the NWS.