Palm Beach Gardens 'assessing' citywide damage after tornado touchdown in Avenir

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The city of Palm Beach Gardens is cleaning up a day after a tornado caused extensive damage to a community.

"A citywide assessment by crews for damage is underway this morning," Palm Beach Gardens said Thursday in a post Milton update via email. "Following the tornado that touched down in Avenir, our crews worked to clear roads in the community of debris and safety hazards to keep things passable for emergency vehicles."

WATCH: WPTV Briana Nespral shows aftermath of tornado in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood suffers extensive tornado damage

The city also advised residents to limit traffic and stay off of roadways, as there are multiple traffic signals out at intersections.

WPTV Reporter Briana Nespral went to the Avenir neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday to assess the damage after tornadoes from Hurricane Milton ripped-off roofs off homes and flipped cars.