Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach Gardens

Actions

Palm Beach Gardens 'assessing' citywide damage after tornado touchdown in Avenir

WPTV Reporter Briana Nespral went to the Avenir neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens to assess the damages and saw many houses with ripped-off roofs and flipped cars.
Palm Beach Gardens Avenir - Kayla McDermott.jpg
Posted

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The city of Palm Beach Gardens is cleaning up a day after a tornado caused extensive damage to a community.

"A citywide assessment by crews for damage is underway this morning," Palm Beach Gardens said Thursday in a post Milton update via email. "Following the tornado that touched down in Avenir, our crews worked to clear roads in the community of debris and safety hazards to keep things passable for emergency vehicles."

WATCH: WPTV Briana Nespral shows aftermath of tornado in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood suffers extensive tornado damage

The city also advised residents to limit traffic and stay off of roadways, as there are multiple traffic signals out at intersections.

WPTV Reporter Briana Nespral went to the Avenir neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday to assess the damage after tornadoes from Hurricane Milton ripped-off roofs off homes and flipped cars.

home near Northlake 1.56.45 AM.png

Weather News

PHOTOS: Tornado damage from Milton across Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Aja Dorsainvil

Hurricane Milton's Aftermath

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening