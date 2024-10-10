Tornado destroys homes in Preserve at Binks Forest in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The aftermath of Hurricane Milton in the Village of Wellington has left some homes with blown out windows, mangled garage doors and structural damage.

A very large tornado moved through the Wellington area on Wednesday afternoon, flipping vehicles and causing damage to multiple homes.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim assessed the damage in Preserve at Binks Forest Thursday morning and found a home with extensive damage from the tornado.

WPTV WPTV's Mike Trim in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton at the Preserve at Binks Forest in Wellington, Fla. on Oct. 10, 2024.

"That garage door got pushed in by this tornado, look at that roof damage and if you look behind these trees, you'll see a car flipped on its side," Trim said, while standing near a pile of downed tree branches covering the flipped car. "All three garage doors blown out, roof damage and the windows blown out of this home."

Trim said he spoke to a neighbor who lives a house down, who heard the tornado, went into the laundry room for about 10 minutes and came out to destruction.

WPTV spoke with Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw to address the storm, where five people were hospitalized in the Village of Wellington and a horse was injured.

Bradshaw told WPTV there are no fatalities and no curfew for Wellington and there are enough deputies for public safety in the Village.