Join WPTV at 4 tornado relief events on Tuesday, Oct. 15 to benefit local victims

The devastation caused by tornadoes from Hurricane Milton has impacted both Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Everyone has been moved by the heartbreaking images, so WPTV wanted to do our part to help local victims.

That's why on Tuesday, Oct. 15 we're partnering with the restaurants Philly Down South located on Hutchinson Island, JoJo's Raw Bar & Grill in Wellington and Pierced Ciderworks in Fort Pierce.

WELLINGTON FUNDRAISER LOCATION

WPTV anchors Hollani Davis, Janny Rodriguez and senior reporter Matt Sczesny will be at JoJo's Raw Bar & Grill, located at 13889 Wellington Trace A-20 in Wellington, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The owner of JoJo's Raw Bar & Grill will donate 10% of sales on that day to the Scripps Howard hurricane relief fund.

FORT PIERCE FUNDRAISER LOCATION

WPTV anchors Michael Williams, Meghan McRoberts and reporter John Barron will be at Pierced Ciderworks, located at 411 N Second Street in Fort Pierce, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The owner of Pierced Ciderworks will donate 10% of sales on that day to the Scripps Howard hurricane relief fund.

Additional food trucks — Point Break Kitchen and Jimbo Slice — will be on location and also donate 10% of sales to the Scripps Howard Fund.

MARTIN COUNTY FUNDRAISER LOCATION

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle, our new meteorologist Chris Sowers, WPTV anchor Shannon Cake and reporter T.A. Walker will be at Philly Down South, located at 825 N East Ocean Boulevard on Hutchinson Island, from noon until 10:30 p.m.

Chris is coming to us from WPVI in Philadelphia, and this is your opportunity to meet him and welcome him to Florida.

The owner of Philly Down South is donating 20% of sales that day to the Scripps Howard hurricane relief fund.

This event will be Philly-themed with Yuengling beer and Philadelphia pretzels for sale, in addition to the restaurant's regular menu. 

Philly Down South is located next door to the Elliott Museum and Stuart Beach. It's also across the road from the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center.

JUPITER FUNDRAISER LOCATION
WPTV Reporters Mike Trim and Jon Shainman, and First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland will be at The Woods Jupiter at 129 Soundings Avenue, Jupiter.

The restaurant will be donating 10% of its proceeds to the hurricane fund from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All of the money raised will benefit local storm victims.

And if you can't make it to the restaurants, you can donate directly to the fund by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
