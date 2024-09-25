FORECAST: Here are Helene's impacts locally over next couple days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As we head into your Wednesday, the outer bands from Tropical Storm Helene will start to affect our area and we'll see locally heavy downpours.

Any of those outer bands could produce an isolated tornado as well.

Otherwise today, we'll have winds of 20 to 30 mph with periods of locally heavy rainfall.

WPTV

The NHC has placed Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties under a tropical storm warning, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within the next 36 hours.

In addition, Palm Beach County is under a flood watch.

WPTV

Overnight, the outer bands continue to affect South Florida, and the rain could be quite heavy. We'll end up with roughly two to four inches of rainfall before all is said and done.

Thursday will be the windiest day as the center of Helene will be roughly 300 miles to our west.

By Thursday night, Helene is pushing into the Big Bend area of Florida. At that point, we're on the south side of that storm.

WPTV

For Friday, still a lot of tropical moisture moving across South Florida. It's not as windy, but still quite breezy.

Scattered storms will continue into the weekend, too.