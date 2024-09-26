Watch Now
FAU, Palm Beach State College, Indian River State College closed Thursday for Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene is now forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it bears down on the Gulf Coast of Florida.
Area colleges and universities are closing as Hurricane Helene takes aim at Florida. Check below for the latest updates:

Florida Atlantic University has suspended all classes and operations for Thursday, Sept. 26. Information regarding classes and operations for Friday, Sept. 27 will be shared when available. 

Palm Beach State College: All Palm Beach State College campuses will be closed Thursday, Sept. 26. All classes, extracurricular activities and special events will be canceled.

Indian River State College: All classes (including online classes) and campus events were canceled starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday

The college will remain closed on Thursday. The college anticipates reopening on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 a.m.

