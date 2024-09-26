FAU, Palm Beach State College, Indian River State College closed Thursday for Hurricane Helene

Area colleges and universities are closing as Hurricane Helene takes aim at Florida. Check below for the latest updates:

Florida Atlantic University has suspended all classes and operations for Thursday, Sept. 26. Information regarding classes and operations for Friday, Sept. 27 will be shared when available.

FAU Alert: Message #1: Due to Hurricane Helene, classes and operations Thursday are suspended at all campuses. Information regarding Friday's operations will be shared when available. — Florida Atlantic University (@FloridaAtlantic) September 26, 2024

Palm Beach State College: All Palm Beach State College campuses will be closed Thursday, Sept. 26. All classes, extracurricular activities and special events will be canceled.

Due to weather conditions associated with Hurricane Helene, all PBSC campuses will be closed Thursday, Sept. 26. All classes, extracurricular activities and special events will be cancelled. Check https://t.co/mL7cplPxFe for further updates. https://t.co/V463ozBClc pic.twitter.com/8YdbNWRW1q — Palm Beach State College (@PBStateCollege) September 26, 2024

Indian River State College: All classes (including online classes) and campus events were canceled starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday

The college will remain closed on Thursday. The college anticipates reopening on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 a.m.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of Hurricane Helene below:

Tropical Weather Palm Beach Co., Treasure Coast schools closed Thursday Matt Papaycik

Tropical Weather COUNTY-BY-COUNTY IMPACTS: What to expect Audra Schroeder

Hurricane HURRICANE HELENE: Palm Beach Co., Treasure Coast under tropical storm warning Jennifer Correa

Hurricane Steve Weagle: Here's what you need to know about Helene Steve Weagle

Hurricane 'Cautiously optimistic:' Wellington prepping for potential flooding Michael Hoffman

Hurricane 'WAITING AND WATCHING': Belle Glade, South Bay preparing for impacts of Helene Matt Sczesny